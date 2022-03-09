Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Filmmaker Matt Reeves, who directed the recently released DC film 'The batman', has said that the movie's HBO Max prequel series, will not be moving forward.

According to Deadline, this had already been indicated by Reeves on the 'Hero Nation' podcast.

He said that he had a conversation with HBO Max executives to steer his 'Batman' spinoff series toward one of the more established characters in the DC canon versus an original one.

This series had initially been announced in July 2020 and took inspiration from the movie 'Prince of the City', centering on a cop who is battling for his soul, before being reawakened by a rising Gotham City vigilante, that being Batman.

In another podcast, Reeves had told "One thing that we're not doing that I was gonna do. ... So there's the Gotham police show, which, that one actually is put on hold. We're not really doing that."

As per Deadline, Reeves said that he hopes to "maybe someday" revisit the Gotham City Police Department. He also told in a recent interview that the series project has evolved into one possibly zeroing in on Arkham Asylum. (ANI)

