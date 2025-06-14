Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is set to star in a feature film adaptation of the iconic Mike Hammer book series, with 'True Detective' creator Nic Pizzolatto writing the script.

The project is being developed and produced by Skydance, which acquired the rights to Mickey Spillane's and Max Allan Collins' Mike Hammer franchise, as per Deadline.

Mike Hammer is a hard-boiled detective character who first appeared in the 1947 novel 'I, the Jury.'

With over 250 million copies sold worldwide, the Mike Hammer series is recognised as one of the most popular American mystery/thriller series of all time.

The character has inspired numerous other iconic characters, including Dirty Harry, Jack Reacher, and James Bond.

Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce the film alongside Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady, as per Deadline.

Benjamin Forkner of Pendleton and Ken F. Levin will also produce, while Max Allan Collins will serve as executive producer and Jane Spillane as co-producer.

This project marks a reunion for McConaughey and Pizzolatto, who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed HBO series 'True Detective'.

The duo's work on the show earned them both Emmy nominations, and fans have been eagerly awaiting their next collaboration.

McConaughey has a busy 2025 ahead, with his film 'The Rivals of Amziah King' premiering at SXSW and earning rave reviews.

He will also star in the Apple Original Films thriller 'The Lost Bus,' directed by Paul Greengrass, and return to TV with the Apple and Skydance series 'Brothers,' reuniting with Woody Harrelson. (ANI)

