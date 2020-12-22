Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): American actor Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry kept it casual for a Sunday afternoon (local time) outing in Beverly Hills.

According to Page Six, dressed in jeans and a grey long-sleeved T-shirt and sneakers, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex kept close to Meghan who bundled up in a brown coat, a black top, jeans and knee-high boots.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also sported hats and face masks.

As reported by Page Six, it has been a busy few weeks for Meghan and Harry, who are prepping for their first California Christmas with one-year-old son Archie. They purchased a $14 million Montecito mansion over the summer.

Earlier this month, it was announced Meghan and Harry had signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify to produce podcasts, after inking a mega-deal with Netflix this fall.

The Sussexes stepped down from their senior royal duties in January. (ANI)

