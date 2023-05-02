New York [US], May 2 (ANI): Cara Delevingne gave one of the best tributes to legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala 2023.

As this year's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme honors the late designer, it was an emotional night for Delevingne, who was Lagerfeld's close friend and muse, Page Six reported.

"I cried on the way here a little bit," the 30-year-old told Vogue interviewers on the carpet.

To honor Lagerfeld, the Only Murders in the Building star rocked a reimagined white button-up shirt -- a known favorite of the designer -- complete with dramatic sleeves and plunging neckline. Delevingne paired the shirt-dress with thigh-high black leather leg warmers, black strappy sandals, and matching fingerless black leather gloves, another Lagerfeld signature.

After the Chanel creative director died in 2019, Delevingne posted a heartbreaking tribute on her Instagram, writing, in part, "He changed my life, he believed in me when so many others didn't including myself ... He is a visionary, a genius but more than that.... a dear friend."

Delevingne has walked many Chanel runways, even opening the show featuring Lagerfeld's last designs for the house the month after his death.

In 2022, she created a capsule collection with Lagerfeld's eponymous clothing brand, called Cara Loves Karl, as a tribute to their relationship.

Prior to the big night, she went down memory lane, posting a montage of videos with Lagerfeld and on the Chanel catwalk.

Jeremy Pope also gave a beautiful tribute to Lagerfeld. The actor wore a stunning, carpet-like train to the red carpet.

The outfit, designed by Balmain, featured a massive photo of Karl Lagerfeld printed across the train, an homage to the evening's theme, "In Honor of Karl." (ANI)

