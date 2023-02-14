Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): 'The Penguin' continues to grow its cast, with Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell joining the group. Character information for the three actors is being withheld.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Kelly is most recognised for his appearances in 'House of Cards' on Netflix and 'Jack Ryan' on Amazon. Aghdashloo received great acclaim for her role in the 2003 film 'House of Sand and Fog,' and she also appeared in the Syfy series 'The Expanse.' O'Connell received a Tony Award for her portrayal in 'Dana H.' last year and has acted in various films and television shows since her debut in the 1980s.

Colin Farrell stars in the eight-episode limited series as the titular comic book villain, repeating his character from last year's DC Studios film 'The Batman.'

Variety reported in December 2021 that Farrell has signed on to appear in a Penguin series, with HBO Max officially ordering it in March 2022. Cristin Milioti and Rhenzy Feliz round out the cast.

The production of 'The Penguin' will begin this month in New York. Farrell, Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Lauren LeFranc (who writes and acts as showrunner), Craig Zobel (who films the first three episodes), and Bill Carraro serving as executive producers. "The Penguin" is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions, Dylan Clark Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. Daniel Pipski of 6th & Idaho also acts as executive producer, while Rafi Crohn is a co-executive producer. (ANI)

