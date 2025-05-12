Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) "Crazy Rich Asians" actor Michelle Yeoh is set to star in stylised action film, titled "The Surgeon".

The upcoming project is written and directed by Rohsan Sethi, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Yeoh is an Oscar-winning actor. She got her Academy Award in 2023 in the Best Actress category for "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

The 62-year-old actor will essay the role of a retired surgeon who is abducted and forced to operate on a mystery patient.

Her latest work is "Wicked", where she co-starred with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The film released in November 2024 and was directed by Jon M. Chu.

