Washington DC [US], February 8 (ANI): Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is all set to play himself in an off-beat superhero movie 'Bunny Man'.

The film will be shot in Italy.

Also Read | Jagjit Singh Birthday: From 'Honthon Se Chhulo Tum' to 'Koi Fariyaad', 5 Most Iconic Songs of the Ghazal Maestro.

As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, the former heavyweight boxing champion on Tuesday attended a press conference held in the Northern city of Turin with Italian producer Andrea Iervolino and writer Enrico Remmert to announce 'Bunny-Man,' which will be entirely shot in Turin.

'Bunny-Man' involves a multimillionaire superhero who strikes against evil forces in anonymity wearing a rabbit mask, according to a provided synopsis. He is driven by the desire to avenge his sister who committed suicide after suffering a violent act, images of which wound up on the internet.

Also Read | Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+.

Iervolino, whose production credits include Michael Mann's 'Ferrari,' Johnny Depp-starrer 'Waiting for the Barbarians' and 'Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend,' is producing the film via his TaTaTu shingle, as per Variety.

"We are excited to embark on this innovative project, 95% of which will be shot on a virtual set," Iervolino said in a statement. He added that with 'Bunny-Man' "we are redefining the boundaries of cinematographic creativity with the goal of offering the audience a unique experience."

"We are also proud to have a legend like Mike Tyson in our cast, who will certainly help make 'Bunny-Man' even more special," the producer went on to note. No details were provided on Tyson's role.

Tyson previously made appearances as himself in films like 'The Hangover', 'The Hangover Part 2.'

Further deets about the film's director and the remaining cast have been kept under wraps, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)