Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert, who is nominated for two awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, won't be among the slew of stars attending this year's awards ceremony.

According to People magazine, Lambert revealed to a news outlet that she will be missing the music awards show due to commitments linked to her new album and upcoming tour.

"I'm not getting to go again," Lambert said while explaining that this year's show comes as she is preparing to co-headline the Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town and while she is working on her upcoming album, 'Palomino', set to drop on April 29.

Lambert, who also skipped last month's 2022 ACM Awards despite winning entertainer of the year because she was working in the UK, claimed, "I'm slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything."

The country singer is nominated for best country duo/group performance with Elle King and best country album with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram.

Despite her absence at this year's show, Lambert stated her previous Grammy experiences are cherished memories.

"I got to play on the Grammys last year, and I got to take one home, and I was just so thankful. I'm grateful for what I already have," she said, as per People magazine. (ANI)

