Rihanna's pregnancy wardrobe keeps getting cooler! According to People Magazine, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are currently expecting their first baby, enjoyed a dinner date together recently at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, California. Pregnant Rihanna Flaunts Baby Bump in Fuchsia Pink Chanel Coat Walking NYC Streets With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky (View Pics).

For the outing, Rihanna, 34, wore a white T-shirt with photos of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on it that read, "Who Dat Is? Dat's Jus My Baby Daddy." She added a gold dollar sign chain around her neck. A$AP Rocky, 33, meanwhile, rocked a navy zipper hoodie with jeans and boots. The rapper and the singer also each sported white and green caps. Heavily Pregnant Rihanna Looks Stunning in Silver Crop Top and Long Skirt at Fenty Beauty Event, DO NOT Miss Her Little Dance in This Video!

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spotted in LA on Friday! Cousins, y’all remember that 90s single “Dats Just My Baby Daddy” pic.twitter.com/3h3Pnyfg1J — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) April 2, 2022

Back in November 2020, a source confirmed to People Magazine that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship. Then, in January 2022, she and the rapper were photographed out in New York City, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump. She wore a long pink jacket, unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump adorned with a gold cross and colourful jewels.

