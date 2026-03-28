Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): CBS has finalised its 2026-27 lineup of returning scripted series, cancelling the two shows on the bubble, sophomore drama Watson, headlined by Morris Chestnut, and freshman comedy DMV, led by Harriet Dyer, reported Deadline.

Their season finales will air on May 3 and May 11, respectively. The news comes a week and a half before the network is slated to unveil its 2026-27 schedule on April 15.

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Watson and DMV's pending cancellations were telegraphed back in January when, after a blitz of early renewals, they were the only CBS on-air scripted series left in limbo.

Among the network's lowest-rated shows, their survival faced long odds and depended on how CBS' then-upcoming midseason dramas Marshals and CIA would perform and how the network's comedy pilots Eternally Yours and Tillbrooks (fka Regency) would come in.

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Medical drama 'Watson', which follows the story of Dr Watson, a close aide of detective Sherlock Holmes, was renewed for the second season by CBS last year, reported Variety.

The series stars Morris Chestnut in the lead role. Along with Chestnut, the series' cast includes Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes.

As per the official series description, the show "takes place six months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty.

The show stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders."

Craig Sweeny also wrote the pilot and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Chestnut is also an executive producer along with Sallie Patrick, Larry Teng, Sharon Moalem MD, PhD, Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, and Brian Morewitz. CBS Studios produces. (ANI)

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