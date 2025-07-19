Washington DC [US], July 18 (ANI): Warner Bros. has finally released the first official trailer for 'Mortal Kombat 2', a sequel to the hit video game adaptation released in 2021. The 'Boys' series actor Karl Urban has joined the cast as Johnny Cage.

The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 24.

While the original 'Mortal Kombat' movie introduced several original fighting video game characters, the sequel's trailer features quite a few new and familiar faces.

'The Boys' star Karl Urban joins the cast as Johnny Cage, a Hollywood playboy who's one of the most famous human characters in the 'Mortal Kombat' franchise.

Also joining the cast is actress Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, the deadly princess who wields steel fans as her weapon of choice, 'You' star Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Damon Herriman as the dark wizard Quan Chi, bodybuilder Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, Desmond Chiam as Kitana's father King Jerrod; and CJ Bloomfield as Baraka, a fanged fighter with retractable claws, reported Variety.

As per the trailer, actor Karl Urban, who plays the role of Johnny Cage, gets recruited by a Kung Fu Master to fight in a fighting game called 'Mortal Kombat'.

Hesitant at first, Urban decides to leave the game after he watches life-risking combats involving deaths and murders. However, later he was seen fighting with deadly participants and performing aerobic stunts, all in the hope of saving his world.

The film is directed by Simon McQuoid, while the screenplay is written by Jeremy Slater, based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

The returning cast members include Lewis Tan as the original character Cole Young; Jessica McNamee as military officer Sonya Blade; Ludi Lin as the fireball-launching, karate master Liu Kang; Mehcad Brooks as Jax with super-strong, bionic arms; Josh Lawson as the Australian killer Kano; and Chin Han as the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung.

'Shogun' actor Tadanobu Asano will also be seen as Raiden, the thunder god; fellow 'Shogun' star Hiroyuki Sanada as the fiery fighter Scorpion; Joe Taslim, the icy cold Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao, who wields a razor-sharp hat. (ANI)

