Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor announced the news through her Instagram Story on Saturday.

She wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals."

She further requested anyone who came in contact with her to get tested immediately.

"If you have been in contact with me, request you to please please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone," she added.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor, his cousin and producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani have tested positive for COVID-19.

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor has also been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Recently, actor Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shirodkar also announced that they have been tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

