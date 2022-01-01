As B-town is soaking in the New Year vibes, celebrities poured in greetings and wishes for a positive and joyful year ahead. A slew of celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn and more poured in New Year wishes in their special style. Happy New Year! Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu And Others Wish Fans And Ring In 2022 With Loved Ones (View Posts).

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with a serene look on his face and his eyes shut. He can be seen listening to music through a headphone. In the caption, he wrote, "1.1.22" Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture from her New Year celebrations with a humorous tone. Happy New Year: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Welcome 2022 With A Kiss! (View Pic).

Holding a spray next to her nose, Bebo wrote, "Spray safe!! To no one loosing their sense of smell and humour in 2022...No congestion area." Preity Zinta shared a picture with her husband Gene Goodenough and wrote, "Wish you all a very very happy and a safe New Year. Hope this year brings you joy, happiness, love and all things positive. Stay safe everyone take care.#Happynewyear #ting"

Check Out The Wishes Below:

Amitabh Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Preity Zinta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Tiger Shroff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Ajay Devgn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Tiger Shroff posted stunning pictures of himself, showcasing his six-pack abs.In the caption, he wrote, "May the light fall upon you and your families always. happy new year #2022" Ajay Devgn posted a clip in which he wishes "Happy New Year" and takes a dip in a swimming pool, along with his son. In the caption, he wrote, "Diving into 2022! Wishing everyone a safe and happy new year." Several other celebrities including Malaika Arora, John Abraham, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and more flooded social media with new year wishes.

