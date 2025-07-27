Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Actor Viineet Kumar, who is best known for his role in 'Mukkabaaz', has been blessed with a baby boy.

On Sunday, he and his wife Ruchira announced the good news via a joint Instagram post.

"God's kindness overflows! Move over world, The littlest Singh has arrived and he's already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy! Ruchira & Viineet," the post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMmenCzsPBy/

As soon as the couple announced the arrival of their son, netizens, including members of the film industry, chimed in the comment section and sent best wishes to the new parents in B-town.

"Bahut bahut badhai bhai sahab," actor Vikrant Massey commented.

"Congratulations @vineet_ksofficial," actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote.

Viineet and Ruchira's son was born on July 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Viineet was recently applauded for his role in 'Jaat', which also features Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. His performance in Prime Video's 'Rangeen' is also being appreciated. (ANI)

