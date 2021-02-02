Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a film set erected on open ground in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Nobody has been reported injured in the incident, an official said.

The set has been erected on a ground near Inorbit Mall in Bangur Nagar locality, he said.

The fire started around 4:10 pm. Eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot and dousing operation was on, he said.

Fire brigade officials declared it to be a `level two' fire which is considered as major.

Earlier in the morning, fire broke out at Laxmi Industrial Estate in nearby Andheri but it was brought under control within two hours.

