California [US], July 27 (ANI): Colin Tilley, the acclaimed director of music videos for Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and Nicki Minaj, will make his feature debut with ‘Somewhere in Dreamland,’ reported Variety.

The production recently wrapped up the project starring ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ actor Whitney Peak, ‘Law & Order’’s S. Epatha Merkerson, ‘Bridgerton’ star Golda Rosheuvel, Finn Bennett known for ‘True Detective’, and Laken Giles, who is a newcomer. The original graphic novel and screenplay were written by Elisa Victoria and Michael Tully.

As per Variety, the horror film follows Anna (Peak), who is grieving the sudden death of her parents when she relocates from New York to a small Florida town to live with the grandmother (Merkerson) she’s never met. Isolated, she falls in with some other teens, but when she becomes a bystander to a shocking act of violence, she finds herself ensnared by Mr Sandman, who haunts bullies’ dreams before feasting on their eyeballs when they wake up. So that all sounds pretty grisly.

Producers include Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Rachael Fung, and Nate Kamiya. David Darby, Lauren Shelton, Elisa Victoria, and Susan Kirr are the executive producers. While WME is handling sales of ‘Somewhere in Dreamland’.

The film was produced and financed by Ley Line Entertainment, co-financiers and executive producers of the Oscar-winning film “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and the production company behind the Tony-nominated Broadway show “& Juliet.” The company recently wrapped production on the feature film “On Swift Horses,” directed by Daniel Minihan and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, and Sasha Calle, reported Variety. (ANI)

