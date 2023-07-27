Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday on July 27. Sanon is an inspiration for those who want to make it big in Bollywood but don't belong to star families. Being an outsider, Kriti has come a long way in her journey and there's no stopping her. She continues to climb the ladder of success, all while cementing her place as a performer and also as a fashion icon of Bollywood. With the help of her ace stylist, Sukriti Grover, she's able to drop some major style bombs on us, one outfit at a time. Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon's Bold Necklines That Set the Temperature Soaring!

From stunning six yards to pretty gowns and cute dresses, Kriti's style statements have often impressed us. But we won't be discussing them all. This time, we'll only focus on her gowns, the ones that she usually prefers for awards ceremonies. With her tall and lean frame, it's easier for her to nail these different designs and signature looks. From a ballroom gown to something that's hot with a thigh-high slit, Sanon's choices are distinct and usually perfect for the event she's attending. Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon & Other Bollywood Beauties Teach You How to Wear Shorts in Monsoon!

Though she has often been criticised for her not-so-glamorous look, that's all in the past now. Kriti is finally marching ahead with her refined taste and we can't wait to see more of her. Until then, let's check out a few times when Sanon's fashion choices managed to woo our hearts.

Colour Me Purple

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Barbiecore

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making Pink Look Hot

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's So Chic

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Princess

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shining Like a Star

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kriti Sanon!

