Mumbai (Maharashtra), July 7 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan, who is a fitness enthusiast, on Wednesday dropped a workout video of his father Rakesh Roshan along with the caption "my dad is cooler than me".

The 'Kaabil' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an inspirational video of Rakesh Roshan sweating out in the gym.

In the video, the director could be seen donning an orange t-shirt and black gym shorts and he also wore black supporters over his outfit. He was seen lifting dumbbells and doing a couple of sets under the guidance of his gym trainer.

Sharing the video, the 'Super 30' actor captioned, "Goals!" along with cool hashtags 'my dad is cooler than me', 'my dad is fitter than me too' and 'what to do.'

As soon as the actor posted a video, his comment box was garnered with comments from fans and industry colleagues.

Hrithik's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-star Farhan Akhtar reacted. He wrote, "Awesome."

A user dropped a comment, he wrote, "He looks so much younger!!"

Another comment was from 48-year-old actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who wrote, "Wowwww."

The filmmaker in 2019 was diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. The news was broken by his son Hrithik Roshan on social media.

The veteran actor is an inspiration at this age and with health struggles have not taken a toll on his high spirits.

After years of working behind the screen, Rakesh made his acting debut in 1970 with 'Ghar Ghar ki Kahani.' Be it 'Khatta Meetha' or 'Paraya Dhan' or sci-fi series 'Krishh' for that matter, the actor turned director has been working non-stop to entertain. He is best known for helming films such as 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Karan Arjun', 'Koyla', 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and 'Krrish' franchise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in the action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will also have Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani in supporting roles.

He has also been signed up for Siddharth Anand's next opposite Deepika Padukone. This is not the first time Hrithik is collaborating with Siddharth Anand, the duo earlier worked in 'Bang Bang' featuring Katrina Kaif and Jaaved Jaffrey. (ANI)

