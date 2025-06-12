Los Angeles [US], June 12 (ANI): There's great news for those who love watching interviews of David Letterman with his guests.

Streaming giant Netflix has renewed the former Late Show host's interview series, 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', for two more seasons, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Season six of the series is scheduled to premiere later this year. More details are yet to be disclosed.

My Next Guest has aired 27 episodes (plus two "bonus" editions that fall under the show's listings on Netflix) over five seasons dating back to 2018, when the show's first guest was former President Barack Obama. The series features long-form interviews with a single guest per episode; past subjects have included Tina Fey, Robert Downey Jr., Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Malala Yousafzai, Charles Barkley and, most recently, WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

The series won an Emmy in 2024 for best hosted nonfiction series or special and has earned six nominations from the TV Academy over its run so far.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also featured in David Letterman's show. (ANI)

