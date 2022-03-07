New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Actor-singer Shirley Setia's Telugu debut film 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari', with co-star Naga Shaurya, is all set to hit the big screen on April 22, 2022.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles on Monday, the lead actors shared a new poster of the film, along with the release date.

In the quirky, colourful poster, Shaurya and Shirley, who play the roles of Krishna and Vrinda in the romantic film, can be seen sharing smiles while riding a scooter.

The film is directed by Anish R Krishna, presented by Shankar Prasad Mulpuri and produced by Ira Creations. (ANI)

