Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): Nagaland Governor La Ganesan graced the Young Talented Artists Award Ceremony and the Closing function of 'Bihu Dance Workshop', which was organised by the North East Zone Cultural Centre at Shilpgram, Guwahati.

At the event, he urged everyone to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of our country.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said, "The festival is of great importance for the fact that the biggest strength of the Nation lies in its Rich Cultural Heritage, and its significance, felt even higher, especially since it is being demonstrated here in the North East Region and in the rich cultural tapestry of our nation. The North East region holds a special place-known for its vibrant culture, diverse traditions, and, notably, its exceptional contributions to the arts. Folk dance, music, instruments, and theatre not only define who we are but also serve as the medium through which we communicate our stories, joys, struggles, and our dreams to the rest of the world, so recognising this, the Ministry of Culture aims to nurture and promote these treasures by encouraging the young custodians of our cultural heritage."

He further added that, the gathering is to celebrate 24 young talents who have shown exceptional skill in various performing arts."

Governor commended the 24 talented individuals being honored, noting their exceptional skills in various performing arts. He expressed immense pride not only for the awardees and their families but also for the entire North East region. He encouraged the awardees to recognise their responsibility in preserving and promoting cultural heritage as they embark on their journey.

"As we move forward, let us pledge to continue supporting our artists, to provide them with platforms to showcase their talent, and to acknowledge their contributions in safeguarding and promoting our cultural traditions. Our aim should not only be to celebrate the past and present but to ensure a vibrant future for our arts and artists. "he added. (ANI)

