Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): On Sunday, Nani treated his fans by unveiling his first look from the film 'Dasara'.

Taking to Instagram, Nani posted a poster in which he imparts a ferocious look with a rugged beard and messy hair.

Sharing the look Nani wrote, " Rage is Real."

Nani can also be seen sporting a red striped shirt with a lungi.

Nani's never-before-seen avatar has garnered several likes and comments.

"So good," actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented.

"Killer look," another one wrote.

As per the poster, it seems like the movie is an action thriller. Srikanth Odela has directed the film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh.

'Dasara' marks Nani and Keerthy's second collaboration after Nenu Local. (ANI)

