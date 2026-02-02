Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao on Monday described the alleged phone tapping case in the state as a "drama" between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress, alleging that both parties were misleading the people of the state under the pretext of investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Rao alleged that several BJP leaders' phones were tapped and cases were filed against them, claiming that the BRS misused phone tapping to secure electoral gains.

He further emphasised that phone tapping is a serious offence and constitutes an invasion of privacy, pointing out that the Supreme Court has issued strict guidelines regarding the matter.

"The phone tapping issue in Telangana is nothing but a drama between the BRS and the Congress party. In fact, the BJP leaders' phones were tapped, and cases were filed against the BJP leaders. Phone tapping was used against the BJP to win the elections by the BRS candidate, and it was all misuse. And phone tapping is a serious offence. They can't invade and intrude into someone's privacy. The Supreme Court has also given several guidelines. Now the KCR and his team... as it may be KTR or Harish Rao, they are all indulged in this phone tapping, which is an offence," he said.

Rao questioned the slow pace of the investigation, saying, "Why is the government slow on the investigation? It happened two years back...Now two and a half years are over, they are still examining the witnesses."

Rao further alleged a quid pro quo between the Congress and the BRS, claiming that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was excused in the 'cash for vote' case during the previous BRS regime, and in return, no strict action was being taken against BRS leaders in the phone tapping case.

"Why were KCR, KTR and Harish Rao not made an accused? Why are they being given the witness status? I think this is a very grave and serious lapse in the investigation process," he said.

He further added, "We feel that both KCR and Revanth Reddy are together. Revanth Reddy has been excused for his 'cash for vote' case. The BRS government has not taken any action. And as a quid pro quo, Revanth Reddy is also paying him back in this phone-tapping case. It's a quid pro quo between Congress and BRS. So both of them are only making it a political public issue for acting...So we feel that they are trying to fool the people of Telangana in the name of investigation." (ANI)

