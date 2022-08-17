South actor Nitya Pranav Teja, popularly known as Nani, and Sai Pallavi's film Shyam Singha Roy is in the running for Oscar nominations in three different categories. Shyam Singha Roy will compete for Oscar nominations in three categories - 'periodic film', 'background score' and 'classical cultural dance Indie film'. The songs and background score for the movie were provided by Mickey J Meyer. Oscars Committee: Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti Among 397 Invitees Get Invited To Become Members Of The Academy.

Nani's epic love story ended up as a blockbuster, despite testing conditions due to Covid-19. The film is an intense period drama set in Kolkata in the 1970s. Director Rahul Sankrityan helmed the project, while Venkat Boyanapalli produced it on a high budget under Niharika Entertainment. The film received unanimous praise post its release and the same was witnessed in box-office numbers as well. 'Shyam Singha Roy' later premiered on Netflix and received the highest ratings and was among the top trending films for 10 weeks. Oscars 2022: Venkat Prabhu Reacts To Chris Rock’s ‘GI Jane Joke’ About Will Smith’s Wife Jada Pinkett Smith Who Is Diagnosed With A Medical Condition.

Shyam Singha Roy also starred Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and Rahul Ravindran. Nani and Sai Pallavi left audiences spellbound with their exceptional show in the flashback episodes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani is currently shooting for his next biggie Dasara, a rustic Telangana-based love story that will release next year.

