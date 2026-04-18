Los Angeles [US], April 18 (ANI): Actor Natalie Portman is pregnant! Yes, you read it right. The 'Thor' actress is expecting her third baby, her first with partner Tanguy Destable. She shared the news with Harper's Bazaar, PEOPLE reported.

"Tanguy and I are very excited. I'm just very grateful. I know it's such a privilege and a miracle," she said.

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PEOPLE confirmed Natalie Portman's romance with Destable in March 2025, following earlier reports from the French outlet Voici. The news surfaced a year after she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

She is already mother to two kids, son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

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Though she keeps her children largely out of the spotlight, the devoted mom doesn't shy away from celebrating them. In January, while reminiscing about her viral summer appearance onstage with Role Model, she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her son, Aleph, has even launched his own fashion line, called Vante.

"My son, my 14-year-old, started a clothing line called Vante. I'm very proud of him," she said. "He really just did it all on his own. And so I wore one of his shirts on stage. So I just kind of felt like a banner for him. It was very exciting." (ANI)

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