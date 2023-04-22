Los Angeles, Apr 22 (PTI) "National Treasure: Edge of History" will not be returning for a second season on streaming service Disney+.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has cancelled the show, just two months after the 10-episode series wrapped in early February.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Blue Tick on Twitter Gets Restored, Actor Tweets 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' and Thanks Elon Musk (View Post).

Starring Lisette Olivera in the lead role, the series was a follow-up and “expansion” of the "National Treasure" movie franchise, which was fronted by Hollywood star Nicolas Cage.

Created by Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, the show followed Jess, a twenty-something who becomes caught up in a quest to find and secure lost treasures hidden from Spanish conquistadors by a network if Incan, Mayan and Aztec women.

Also Read | National Treasure-Edge of History: Season 2 of Lisette Olivera and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Disney+ Series Gets Cancelled - Reports.

Olivera was joined in the cast by Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who played the chief antagonist as an antiquities dealer searching for the same treasure.

Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel reprised their roles from the two movies -- "National Treasure" (2004) and "National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets" (2007).

"National Treasure: Edge of History" was backed by Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)