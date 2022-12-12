Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming web series 'Pitchers Season 2' on Monday, unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Zee5 shared the trailer which they captioned, "You waited. You supported. You manifested. The #Pitchers are here now. #PitchersOnZEE5, new season premiering 23rd Dec."

The new season is all set to stream from December 23, 2022, only on the OTT platform Zee5.

The upcoming season stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Soon after the teaser of 'Pitchers Season 2' was out fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Can't keep calm, the OGs are back," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, " Can't wait for the season."

While some fans shared their disappointment as actor Jitendra was missing from the trailer who was the lead actor in the first season.

"Without Jeetu, Tata Tata Bye Bye Khatam," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Without jeetu bhaiya this series is incomplete."

"Bina jitu ke Maza nhi aayega," another fan commented.

Arunabh Kumar, Creator of Pitchers, earlier said, "We are looking forward to season 2, which is yet another collaboration with ZEE5. This is perhaps one of the most awaited shows of India and I am grateful to the fans for their constant love for Pitchers since it released. We have tried to tell this story of aspiring Indians in these changing times, and we cannot wait for everyone to watch it."

Produced by The Viral Fever 'Pitchers' was released in the year 2015 and gathered massive responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Naveen Kasturia was recently seen in the thriller series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2' alongside Abhishek Bachchan, which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Bhediya' alongside Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

