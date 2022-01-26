Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): NBC has given yet another pilot order to veteran writer-producer-singer Shaun Cassidy and Universal Television's rodeo drama 'Unbroken'.

As per Deadline, this marks the latest pilot order for veteran writer-producer Cassidy who has seen multiple of them go to series, including ABC's 'Invasion'.

Written and executive produced by Cassidy, 'Unbroken' is about three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California who make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio behind the drama. (ANI)

