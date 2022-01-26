Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial 'Rang De Basanti' has completed 16 years since it was released in theatres. Marking the special occasion, Sharman Joshi, who played an integral part in the hit film, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the script. Kunal Kapoor Birthday Special: Rang De Basanti, Noblemen, The Empire – 5 Peformances of the Actor That Prove He’s a Gem!

"Revisiting the script on the 16th anniversary of this epic film. So proud of being a part of this film. What a time we had," he captioned the post. The film, which also featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Siddharth, revolved around the journey of a group of close friends and highlighted the need to question the authorities. Rang De Basanti Replay: 10 Things We Learnt While Re-Watching Aamir Khan, Siddharth and Soha Ali Khan’s Film During Lockdown.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharman Joshi (@sharmanjoshi)

The film also paid tributes to freedom fighters like Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)