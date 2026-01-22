Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Late actor Rishi Kapoor's films are often remembered as much for their music as for the stories themselves, with many of his songs becoming timeless classics.

And on Thursday, his wife and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, remembered him through music alone. She shared a video of their song 'Jaan Meri Rooth Gayee' from their film 'Doosara Aadmi', which was released in 1977.

"In remembrance," she captioned the post.

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and were blessed with two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam, and many more, inspiring generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi reached the heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like Bobby, Chandni, Karz, and many others.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a two-year battle with leukemia.

His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was shot with Paresh Rawal, as the actor's portions of the film were incomplete. (ANI)

