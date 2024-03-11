Entertainment News | Neha Dhupia Collaborates with Gulshan Devaiah for 'Therapy Sherapy', Deets Inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Actors Neha Dhupia and Gulshan Devaiah will be seen sharing screen space in a web series titled 'Therapy Sherapy'.

The project delves into the realm of mental health, providing a unique narrative in the form of a web series, as per a statement.

Excited about the show, Gulshan said, "I think if every family can become a safe space for its members then a lot of the troubles we have in this world will disappear. People will be happier, more content. This story is about an average middle-income family and it brings to light certain things that I mentioned above. I'm looking forward to people slowly and steadily making their homes and families a safe space to nurture each other. The world can be a much better place and we must start this at home."

Neha is also all set to make her OTT debut with a quirky comedy show that explores contemporary human relationships from the viewpoint of a nuclear family.

Expressing her excitement, Neha earlier shared, "I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space. It's a fun concept and I can't wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script tied in with it"The show focuses on family-centric humour.

She will also be seen in an international project 'Blue 52'. The project is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

On the other hand, Gulshan also has 'Ulajh' in kitty with Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

