New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Actor Neha Sharma on Sunday shared that she has completed the dubbing session for her upcoming romantic comedy film titled 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Tum Bin 2' actor shared a sneak peek into the dubbing session and wrote, "And its done... Can't wait for you guys to see it."

For the unversed, Neha will collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the first time in filmmaker Kushan Nandy's upcoming film titled 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'. The film will also feature veteran star Sanjay Mishra in a pivotal role.

The shooting for the romantic comedy reportedly started in February last year at different locations including Lucknow, Benaras and Mumbai.

'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' is produced by Naeem A Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff who served as the creative producer. (ANI)

