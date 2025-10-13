Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Actor Rajat Bedi is garnering fame for his performance in Aryan Khan's debut directorial 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. The actor recalled the initial years of his career, saying that he never recieved recognition for his performances, unlike the fame he received after his role in the series.

Rajat Bedi is known for his performance in the films 'Koi Mil Gya', 'International Khiladi' and 'Jaani Dushman'. Post his performance in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', the fans have been calling it a comeback role for Rajat Bedi in his acting career.

Also Read | ‘Soldier’ Stars Bobby Deol-Preity Zinta Reunite at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party, Shares Warm Hug.

While talking to ANI, Rajat Bedi expressed his happiness on receiving the praise for his performance, saying that he had never recieved a similar recognition in his life for his roles in the past.

"I feel very blessed that my past work, whatever I've done, they've enjoyed it, but I never saw that recognition at the time when I did my work," said Rajat Bedi.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Junior Contestant Angel Naithani Attempts INR 25.5 Lakh Points Mythology Question - Can You Answer It?.

After his memorable negative roles in blockbuster films like 'Koi Mil Gya' and 'Jaani Dushman', the actor has been quite inactive in the entertainment industry.

"Not being around for 20 years, and they were all looking out for me, whereas this boy suddenly disappeared because I've done 50 odd films, so I was here and there sometimes or the other in front of the audience and 20 years not doing a Bollywood film or a series or even for that matter television I did not touch," said Rajat Bedi.

The actor said that he feels "blessed" for receiving the love for his performance in the series. He calls it "overwhelming".

"It's very overwhelming and I feel very blessed because I never got this kind of attention or love or praise for my work. But now I'm getting the love attention and praise not only from the audience but from very close industry people," said Rajat Bedi.

The actor also shared his first reaction after receiving the opportunity to work in the debut directorial of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

"I was speechless because I've been looking for work and to make a comeback. I was looking for an opportunity for the last 20 years. Imagine, I've been knocking on people's doors to give me work, but somebody was knocking on my door, saying we want to cast you."

"So, you can imagine how overwhelming that would be. It was unbelievable..., when I got a call in Canada, through a friend, that, 'Aryan Khan is looking out for you and I'm like, why would he look out for me?' I'm not relevant, I don't have a market. I mean, I haven't been seen in 20 years," said Rajat Bedi.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is currently streaming on Netflix. It stars Lakshay, Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol in the lead role. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)