The birthday celebrations of Amitabh Bachchan continued on the Monday (October 13) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The episode featured special guests Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar joining Big B on the hot seat. Javed Akhtar, one half of the legendary Salim-Javed duo, is the screenwriter behind some of Bollywood’s most iconic films, including several starring Amitabh Bachchan. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Receives Birthday Gift From Rishab Shetty on ‘KBC’ Set; ‘Kantara’ Actor Joins Shahenshah on Iconic Game Show (View Posts).

Javed Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan Relive Their Golden Era

During the episode, Salim Khan and Amitabh Bachchan discussed scenes and behind-the-scenes moments from some of their most iconic collaborations, including Shakti, which also featured the legendary Dilip Kumar. Big B recalled shooting some intense scenes in the 1982 Ramesh Sippy directorial, admitting he felt intimidated by Dilip Kumar’s natural acting. Javed Akhtar praised Amitabh Bachchan, saying that despite being the biggest star in the country at the time, Big B didn’t act like one and behaved like any other actor.

Watch the Promo of ‘KBC17’

Javed Akhtar-Farhan Akhtar Win INR 50 Lakh

Special guests Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar impressed everyone with their intellect. Even after attempting the INR 25 lakh question, they still had two lifelines left. However, both were used during the INR 50 lakh question about the origin of the word paparazzi. Farhan Akhtar made sure to give the correct answer and won the round. Unfortunately, before they could attempt the INR 1 crore question, their time was over, and the show had to continue with KBC Juniors.

Junior Contestant Angel Naithani Wins INR 12.5 Lakh

Following Javed and Farhan Akhtar’s exit, rollover contestant Angel Naithani from Uttarakhand took over the hot seat. The standard six-girl contestant impressed everyone with her sharp thinking and strategic use of lifelines as she climbed the money tree. In the Super Sandook segment, she answered five questions correctly and revived her audience poll lifeline. Her journey culminated with the INR 25 lakh question. The challenging mythological question was: In Hindu mythology, the asura Muka had taken what form before he was shot by Lord Shiva?

The options provided were:

A. Wild horse

B. Wild bull

C. Wild boar

D. Wild buffalo

Unsure of the answer, Angel decided to quit, taking home INR 12,50,000. Big B said that Wild boar was the right answer. The young contestant left an indelible mark in front of Big B and the audience with her knowledge and charm.

Watch ‘KBC17’

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also stream the show 24x7 on the Sony LIV app.

