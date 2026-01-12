Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): After tying the knot at a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur last weekend, singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupur Sanon on Monday evening returned to Mumbai.

Dressed in ethnic clothes, both Stebin and Nupur happily posed as "Mr and Mrs" for the paps stationed outside the airport.

Nupur looked ethereal in a stunning blue suit. Of course, the bridal chooda elevated her look. Stebin was seen dressed in an off-white kurta studded with mirrors.

Nupur and Stebin's wedding celebrations in Udaipur lasted three days, featuring festivities including Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies. The couple solemnised their union first with a Christian wedding, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held on Sunday.

Both Nupur and Stebin wore custom Manish Malhotra ensembles, adding a timeless couture touch to the Hindu wedding ceremony. The pheras took place in this breathtaking setting, followed by a spectacular five-minute fireworks display that lit up the Udaipur sky.

The wedding was attended by several Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Raghav Sharma, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and others.

On Saturday, they gave fans a sneak peek into their Christian wedding ceremony.

Nupur looked gorgeous, dressed in a beautiful wedding gown with intricate detailing and a long, flowing veil. Stebin Ben opted for a tuxedo suit, which perfectly complemented her elegance.

Actor Kriti Sanon, elder sister of Nupur, reposted the dreamy carousel of Stebin and Nupur's white wedding.

"My heart is so full !! Love, Happiness, Blessings #StebiNupur," she captioned the post.

The couple is now all set to host a wedding reception for the members of the film industry in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)

