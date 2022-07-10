Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Nicki Minaj went to a late-night live chat on Instagram and was found to set her record straight about a rumoured pregnancy revolving around social media.

"Am I pregnant?" she asked with wide eyes while fielding a few live questions from fans tonight at 1:39 a.m. in London, where she's set to headline Wireless Festival on Sunday, July 10, as per Billboard.

"Oh, I did mean to tweet this: I'm not fat, y'all, I'm pregnant," said Minaj with a chuckle.

The rapper's live session continued until she suddenly realised and corrected what she said about her pregnancy rumours.

"Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? I'm sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I'm not pregnant, I'm fat," said Minaj.

"But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages," she added, laughing.

Shortly after, he took to Twitter to tell her dedicated fans, the 'Barbz', "I love you so much."

Minaj has one child, a one-year-old son, with her husband Kenneth Petty. (ANI)

