Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Seems like the eldest son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Oliver Shane Hawkins, is carrying on his father's rock legacy.

According to E! News, the 16-year-old joined the local band, The Alive, to perform the legendary group's 1997 hit 'My Hero' at a Laguna Beach block party on the Fourth of July.

Shane was seen slamming the drums on the roof of a garage as concertgoers watched from below in a social media video from the holiday celebration.

The teen's powerful performance comes less than four months after his dad passed away while on tour in Bogota, Colombia at age 50.

"When Taylor Hawkins son gets on the drums and dedicates the song 'My Hero' to his dad. The hawk would've been proud," the video's caption read, as per E! News.

In their own Instagram post, The Alive shared a video of the mosh pit that developed on the street below their makeshift stage and thanked "@shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in" with them during the performance.

The band, who are close pals with Shane, have opened for Taylor's cover band Chevy Metal and the Foo Fighters at a performance at Lollapalooza Chile just a week before the drummer's passing

Shane has played with his dad and his bandmates--including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl--throughout his life. His latest performance comes one month after the Foo Fighters announced two tribute concerts in honour of Taylor, which will be held in London on September 3 and Los Angeles on September 27.

Taylor died on March 25 during the Foo Fighters' South American tour. His cause of death was not revealed, but drugs were found in the musician's system and his heart weighed double the normal weight.

As per E! News, he's survived by his wife Alison as well as their three kids: Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh. (ANI)

