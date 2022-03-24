Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has expressed disagreement towards his uncle Francis Ford Coppola when it comes to superhero movies like the Marvel films.

According to Variety, recently, while speaking to a magazine, the actor defended the genre against various criticisms made by top filmmakers including Coppola and Martin Scorsese.

In 2019, Cappola had been quoted calling Marvel movies "despicable" while supporting Scorsese's critical beliefs about comic book films hurting the film industry.

The filmmaker later clarified that he wasn't referring to Marvel films specifically, rather he meant that it's "despicable" how the film industry now values commerce over art.

Scorsese and Coppola's primary criticism is that Marvel and comic book films have reshaped exhibition so that only one type of movie now gets produced and distributed at the theatrical level.

"There used to be studio films. Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different," Coppola had himself explained in an interview earlier this year.

Defending these films, Cage stated, "I don't understand the conflict. I don't agree with them on that perception or opinion. I think that the movies that I make, like 'Pig' or 'Joe,' are not in any kind of conflict with Marvel movies."

He continued, "I don't think the Marvel movie had anything to do with the end of the tweener. By tweener, I mean the USD 30 to USD 50 million budget movie. I think movies are in good shape. If you look at 'Power of the Dog,' or if you look at 'Spencer,' or any of Megan Ellison's movies. I think that there's still Paul Thomas Anderson."

"Marvel has done a really excellent job of entertaining the whole family. They put a lot of thought into it. I mean, it's definitely had a big progression from when I was doing the first two 'Ghost Rider' movies. Kevin Feige, or whoever is behind that machine, has found a masterful way of weaving the stories together and interconnecting all the characters," the actor added.

He further said, "I just, I don't see what the issue is."

As per Variety, there have been rumours that in the upcoming 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', Cage might be reprising his 'Ghost Ride' role. However, during the interview, the actor dismissed this by saying "I'd love to work with Cumberbatch, but I don't think that's happening." (ANI)

