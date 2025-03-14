Los Angeles [US], March 14 (ANI): Comedian Nikki Glaser will be back as the host for Golden Globes next year.

Glaser made history at the 2025 Globes by becoming the first woman to ever serve as a solo host, and now she is super excited to don the hat of the host once again.

As per Variety, in a statement, Nikki said, "Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career. I can't wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from 'The White Lotus' who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season 4 as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past."

"Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humor and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun," added Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes.

83rd annual Golden Globes, which are set to take place in January 2026, will stream on CBS and stream on Paramount+. (ANI)

