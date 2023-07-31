Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda talked about his upcoming cli-fi series, ‘The Jengaburu Curse', which is all about climate change due increasing human needs. Panda said that it is a global issue which needs attention and his motive behind making it is to make people aware of environmental conservation.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, he spoke about the entire idea behind the series and said, “As we claimed that this is India's first climate fiction. When we discuss curses, we often refer to mythology. Curse denotes cause and effect. you hear about floods and droughts in day-to-day life. Scientists predict that major cities like Mumbai and Bangkok would be submerged as a result of the same cause, which is what we refer to as the curse in the series.”

While throwing light on the story of the series and its title, he added, “‘The Jengaburu Curse’ means a red mountain in the tribal language. The entire story revolves around this mountain, which is worshipped by the tribal community as their God. Nevertheless, one day, someone stole it. The entire plot is what occurs next.”

Panda further talked about the shooting of the series, saying, “You probably haven't seen much of Odisha in popular cinema, yet that's where the majority of the shooting took place. With woods, oceans, even mines, waterfalls, culture, and everything else, Odisha is a really lovely place. It is all shown in the series. We have not done the shooting in the studio. You will see a new world even though it was a lot of hardship because we shot in a very deep forest.”

“This is a local tale but tells a global story, it can happen in Africa, and Australia also, it is an environmental show but in the genre of thriller,” he concluded.

'The Jengaburu Curse' will be streaming on Sony LIV on August 9. (ANI)

