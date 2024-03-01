Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani spoke on the pre-wedding function of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about them, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding, she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

"Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds. Sanskriti aur parampara ye neev hai Bhartiye sabhyata ki aur is prachin aur pavitra Bharat bhumi ko main dil se naman karti hu."

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

Several celebrities have started arriving for the grand pre-wedding festivities. Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has also reached the city.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also reached the city. Zuckerberg arrived with his wife, Priscilla Chan and the couple received a warm welcome at the airport with white garlands and a traditional dance performance.

Pop sensation Rihanna, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and American singer and songwriter J Brown also arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Apart from J Brown, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstonehas also reached Jamnagar.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents--Viren and Shaila Merchant-- also took part in the 'anna seva'. (ANI)

