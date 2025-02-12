Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, will deliver the keynote session at Harvard University's prestigious Annual India Conference on Indian business, policy, and culture. She will engage in a fireside chat with Nitin Nohria, a noted academic and former Dean of Harvard Business School, to discuss various aspects of India's art and culture and how they can play a strong role in positioning India in the modern world.

The conference will be held at Harvard University, USA, from February 15 to February 16 and is expected to be attended by more than 1,000 delegates.

Her discussion will be the keynote contribution to this year's conference theme: From India to the World - aimed at celebrating India's journey as a global contributor and exploring how Indian innovations, ideas, and voices are shaping pathways for shared peace and prosperity worldwide.

Nita Ambani has emerged as one of the most influential voices of India on the world stage, playing a vital role in showcasing India's soft power and bringing the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India in the fields of arts, crafts, culture, sports, education, and healthcare. She has helped present an India that is confident and increasingly relevant to the world, not just with its modernity and growth, but also by being anchored in deep values and traditions, with the central message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one big family.

The India Conference will bring together visionary leaders and prominent voices to discuss India's distinctive perspectives on critical issues that affect the world: technology, climate action, economic growth, democracy, diplomacy, cultural exchange, and more. Through these conversations, the conference aims to highlight the unique learnings from India's journey that resonate far beyond its borders.

This annual global conference on Indian business, policy, and culture is a student-driven platform that explores the rich diversity of India, spotlighting the country's rise as a major global force. For over 22 years, Harvard students across schools have united to host experts from fields such as business, economics, education, and culture, offering attendees a well-rounded perspective on India's present landscape and future potential. (ANI)

