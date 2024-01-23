New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Nora Fatehi is all set to make her foray into the Kannada film industry.

As per a statement, Nora has signed a two-film deal with KVN Productions.

Also Read | Rakesh Roshan Drops Pics With Shah Rukh Khan, Teasing Upcoming Documentary on Roshan Family’s 70-Year Journey in Bollywood (View Post).

The inaugural project titled KD - The Devil, will feature a dance number that will highlight Nora's dancing prowess. Sanjay Dutt is set to join the foot-tapping song.

The film is being helmed by Prem.

Also Read | Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra: Check Out Most-Followed Bigg Boss 17 Finalist on Instagram!.

On having Nora on board, he said, "Nora Fatehi comes in with a lot of dedication and focus for the job at-hand. I have tremendous faith in this global sensation and believe that this unique addition will elevate the film to new heights."

Nora is extremely excited about her Kannada projects.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the vibrant Kannada film industry. This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to connect with a new audience and explore the different aspects of the storytelling tradition in Karnataka. I can't wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them," she shared.

Meanwhile, Nora is gearing up for the release of Crakk, which is scheduled to be released on 23 February 2024. In the film, she shares the screen space with Vidyut Jammwal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)