Nora Fatehi is everywhere currently! From having her own dance numbers in movies to performing at FIFA finals, Fatehi has certainly come a long way since her initial days in Bollywood. She's currently a rage and quite popular with the masses. Besides being a performer and an actress, Nora also frequently co-judges several reality shows and her appearances in which, have grabbed our eyeballs time and again. From stunning sarees to chic dresses, there's never a dull moment in her wardrobe and those who follow her closely would also understand her penchant for bling! 100% Promo: John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh in Sajid Khan’s Next Film, Aims for Diwali 2023 Release (Watch Video).

One can definitely argue that people are obsessed with bling these days and that sequinned outfits are everyone's new favourite. However, when it comes to Nora, the pretty actress is certainly in love with them. One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that she loves her bling like no one else. From pantsuits to sarees and bold gowns, she prefers bling in all silhouettes and probably has an entire wardrobe stocked up with them. With the help of her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, Nora manages to pick up the most blingy attires and make a strong case for them. Nora Fatehi's Saree Looks That Are Stunning Pro Max!

To further elaborate on her obsession with bling, let's have a look at her outfit choices.

In Yousef al Jasmi

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Yousef al Jasmi

In Atelier Zuhra

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

So, are you as obsessed with bling as Nora Fatehi?

