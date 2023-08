Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was found dead on Wednesday (August 2) at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a senior police official said. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official said, adding Desai was found hanging at his N D Studios in Karjat area of Raigad, located about 50 km from Mumbai. Nitin Chandrakant Desai Dies by Suicide; National Award Winning Art Director Was Found Hanging in His Own Studio – Reports.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said. A probe was underway into Desai's death from all angles, he said. Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies. Remi Lucidi Dies: French Daredevil, Known for Dangerous High-Rise Stunts, Falls to Death From 68th Floor of Hong Kong Building.

Nitin Desai Dies:

National Award winning art director #NitinDesai passes away. We extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/uMuAnOdNYJ — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 2, 2023

He was known for his art work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.