Hong Kong, July 31: Remi Lucidi, a 30-year-old French daredevil renowned for his high-rise stunts, met with a fatal end as he fell from the 68th floor of a residential tower in Hong Kong. The news of his untimely death was reported by the South China Morning Post. According to multiple reports, Remi Lucidi attempted to scale the towering heights of the Tregunter Tower complex when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Eyewitness accounts suggest Lucidi was trapped outside the penthouse on the top floor, where he knocked on a window to seek help. Hong Kong officials reported that Lucidi had been seen near the building at approximately 6 pm. Despite attempts by the security guard at the gate to intervene, Lucidi had already gained access to an elevator and continued his ascent. CCTV footage captured Lucidi's journey as he made his way to the 49th floor and then opted to take the stairs to the roof. The discovery of an open hatch leading to the top raised suspicions, but he was nowhere to be found. Coco Lee, Hong Kong Singer and Disney Star, Dies at 48.

He claimed to be visiting a friend residing on the 40th floor, but later investigations revealed that he had no acquaintance with the said individual. Hong Kong Skyscraper Fire: Video Shows Under-Construction High-Rise Engulfed in Flames in Tsim Sha Tsui.

A chilling sighting of Lucidi at 7.38 pm showed him tapping on the penthouse window, leading a concerned maid to alert the police. Trapped and seeking assistance, Lucidi's precarious position outside the penthouse became life-threatening when he lost his balance. Authorities found Lucidi's camera at the scene, containing videos of his daring high-rise exploits. Police have yet to release the cause of his death officially.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2023 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).