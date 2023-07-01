Los Angeles [US], July 1 (ANI): Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is all set to give a sneak peek into his life.

Stallone is getting a career-spanning documentary on Netflix and the action icon will be profiled in the upcoming project titled 'Sly', The Hollywood Reporter reported.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the documentary's teaser.

"Do I have regrets?" Stallone asks in the teaser.

"Hell yeah, I have regrets," he said.

'Sly' is helmed by Thom Zimny and produced by Sean Stuart. The project will be out in November.

The documentary's description read, "For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life."

Stallone also serves as an executive producer on the documentary.

The big-screen star has been enjoying a career resurgence lately on television with the dramedy Tulsa King, which has been renewed for a second season, and his family reality show, 'The Family Stallone', which just finished airing its eight episodes and has also been renewed for a second season.

Interestingly, Stallone's friend and former box office rival Arnold Schwarzenegger also recently got his own documentary on Netflix. The three-part limited docuseries encapsulates the essence of the athlete, actor and politician in the five decades he's been a household name.

In the documentary, Arnold got candid about his controversies as well as his triumphs, People reported.

"People will remember my successes and they will also remember my failures," Arnold said at one point.

The Terminator actor reflected on his strained relationship with his late older brother Meinhard, who died in 1971.

Arnold said he was "stunned" when he returned home from work that year and was informed: "I have bad news. Your brother died in a car accident. He was drunk-driving and he was hitting a telephone pole."

Arnold's documentary came out in June 2023. (ANI)

