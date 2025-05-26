Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Filmmaker Omung Kumar, best known for his films 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarabjit', is all set to come up with a new project, which is touted to be a romantic action drama.

The film will star Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra and Ipsitaa.

Excited about the film, Sadia took to Instagram and wrote, "Excited and super grateful, can't wait."

Karan Veer Mehra received a shout out from his close friends in the industry. Actor Shilpa Shirodkar on Instagram wrote, "My dearest Karan Veer Mehra. Congratulations. Mein naach rahi hoon."

The yet-to-be titled project is backed by Omung Kumar, Abhishek Ankur under the banners of (Blue Lotus Pictures) and Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh (Zee Studios), and Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh (Stark Entertainment), Captain Rahul Bali (Innovations India).

More details regarding the film will be unveiled soon. (ANI)

