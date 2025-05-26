Aamir Khan is set to return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 directorial Taare Zameen Par. While the new film builds on the emotional legacy of the original and marks the beginning of a potential franchise, it has no direct narrative connection to TZP. Aamir is not directing this time either - he appears solely as the lead actor and producer, with RS Prasanna taking over as director. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan Productions Changes Social Media DP to Indian Tricolour Amid Boycott Calls for Upcoming Film.

Much like his last outing, Laal Singh Chaddha - the official remake of the American classic Forrest Gump - Aamir’s upcoming film is also based on an international title. This time, it's the acclaimed 2018 Spanish film Campeones (English title: Champions), which was both a critical and commercial success in Spain.

Campeones is currently not available for streaming in India. The same cannot be said of its 2023 Hollywood remake, Champions, directed by Bobby Farrelly and starring Woody Harrelson in the lead role. Until recently, Champions was available to stream in India on JioHotstar.

Curiously, at the time of writing, the film has quietly disappeared from the platform - a move that seems far from coincidental, given Sitaare Zameen Par is set to hit cinemas on June 20. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Before ‘Campeones’ Remake, Aamir Khan Movies That Were Remade From Other Languages and How They Fared at Box Office.

We wonder why...

'Champions' Not Available on JioHotstar

'Champions' Not Available on JioHotstar

Watch the Trailer of 'Sitaare Zameen Par':

Watch the Trailer of 'Champions':

Sitaare Zameen Par is about a rude and alcoholic basketball coach who is forced to coach a team of specially abled players due to a court-mandated community sentence. The film features a cast of actors who, like their characters, are also specially abled - which is a praise-worthy move indeed. Genelia Deshmukh also features as the female lead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2025 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).