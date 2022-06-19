Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): To mark the occasion of Father's Day, veteran actor Anupam Kher looked back at the father roles that he has played in movies like 'Saransh', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' .

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Anupam shared a series of photographs featuring him in different characters as the father in various films. He posted glimpses from the movies where he played father's role. The films included his acting debut 'Saransh', 'Daddy', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Waqt Hamara Hai', Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Kuch Kuchh Hota Hai and more.

Also Read | Best Songs for Father's Day 2022: From Your Joy to Daddy, 5 Musical Gems To Celebrate the Day.

Along with the post, he wrote, "On the #FathersDay here are some of the iconic fathers/Dads/Pitaji I have played in the last 38years in movies! Hope you have enjoyed these characters as much as I have loved playing them on screen. Do let me know which one of them is your favourite. Difficult choice. But do try! #FathersDay #Dads #Sons #Fathers #Films #Movies."

Anupam also asked his fans to tell him their favourite father character of him and fans also replied to him and praised him for playing many father roles.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Birthday Special: From Madadheera to Brindavanam, Top 5 Movies of the South Star.

A fan wrote, "I love your character in (MS DHONI the untold story) you and sushant sir was obviously so amazing in one screen." While another fan commented, "Probably the best and the most versatile father's role played by any Actor in the industry. Respect!!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher wrapped the shoot of the film 'Uunchai' alongside veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.

Apart from this, he also announced the title for his upcoming flix, 'The Signature' alongside Mahima Chaudhry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)